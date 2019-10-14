Georgetown police track down suspect wanted in Dollar General robbery

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after police said they robbed a Dollar General in the city of Georgetown.
Police were called to a strong-armed robbery Monday afternoon at the store on Church Street.
They said the robber ran away from the scene, which led to a foot chase in the Sampit area of Georgetown County.
Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies were called in to help in the search.
The suspect was quickly found and taken into custody.
“The Georgetown Police Department wants to thank the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office and the 15th Solicitor’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit for their assistance in bringing this case to a quick positive resolution,” the police department said in a Facebook post.
The suspect’s name and their charges have not been released.
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the robbery.
