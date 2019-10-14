FIRST ALERT: Watching three systems in the tropics, Nestor forming soon?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Melissa is still working toward the northwest and is expected to weaken throughout the next day. In the meantime, we are keeping a close eye on three disturbances in the Atlantic. One of those could be Nestor soon.
System #1
Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Honduras, and parts of Central America are associated with a broad area of low pressure located inland over north-central Honduras. This system is expected to move west-northwestward across Honduras, southern Belize, and northern Guatemala, which should prevent tropical cyclone formation for the next couple of days. By Wednesday, however, the low is forecast to emerge over the southern Bay of Campeche where conditions could become a little more conducive for some organization to occur. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce heavy rains over portions of Central America during the next few days, which could cause flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas. The chance for development is low at 20% over the next five days.
System #2
A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. While thunderstorm activity has increased since yesterday, upper-level winds are not particularly conducive for significant development of this system over the next couple of days while it moves westward at around 15 mph. By Wednesday, as the wave approaches the Windward Islands, upper-level winds are forecast to become quite hostile for any further development. The chance of development is low at 10% over the next two and five days.
System #3
A large low pressure system located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean about 300 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is moving slowly west-northwestward. Showers and thunderstorms are showing some signs of organization, and environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for a tropical depression to form during the next day or so while the disturbance moves west-northwestward to northwestward near the Cabo Verde Islands. Strong upper-level winds should prevent any further development by midweek. This system is forecast to bring locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands later today through Tuesday, and interests there should monitor the progress of this system. The chance of development is high at 80% over the next two days. This could be Nestor by the middle of the work week.
While none of these systems pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time, it’s important to stay updated with the tropics. We are still in hurricane season and it’s not uncommon to see storms still form as we head into the end of October and the beginning of November. You can stay updated with us on the tropics right here and on the First Alert Weather App.
