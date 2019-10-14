FIRST ALERT: Rain chances end this morning, another round expected soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many of you are waking up to the sound of thunder, heavy rain and maybe even some lightning early this morning.
If you slept through that, you are still waking up to a wet ground and wet roads to start your Monday morning. Many of us picked up on some much-needed rainfall early this morning and the scattered showers and storms will continue until 8/9 AM.
While we cannot rule out an isolated shower chance this afternoon, most of the rain will be done for today once we get past the morning hours. In return, expect to see some clearing skies and even some sunshine by this afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s for both the Pee Dee and Grand Strand today. After a wet start, it should turn out to be a nice day.
Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight, keeping the temperatures cooler than Sunday night. Lows will drop down into the upper 50s to lower 60s before our next system arrives bringing more showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. That system will begin to bring showers and storms to our area by Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs on Tuesday will be cooler with readings in the mid-70s for the beaches and the upper 70s for the inland areas. Showers and storms will begin to arrive as we head into the early afternoon hours on Tuesday.
The coverage in showers and storms will increase Tuesday night and into Wednesday, bringing some of the best chances of rain that we have seen since Hurricane Dorian.
Finally, the cold front is expected to push through Wednesday in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will remain in the upper 70s for most of the area. Behind that front? A big temperature drop is expected in both the highs and lows for Thursday and Friday.
Thursday morning will feature temperatures in the low-mid 50s before highs struggle to reach 70° for the afternoon hours. Friday doesn’t look to shabby either. We will see morning temperatures on Friday in the upper 40s to lower 50s with highs in upper 60s to lower 70s once again.
