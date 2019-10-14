FIRST ALERT: Rain chances end this morning, another round expected soon

Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight, keeping the temperatures cooler than Sunday night. Lows will drop down into the upper 50s to lower 60s before our next system arrives bringing more showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. That system will begin to bring showers and storms to our area by Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs on Tuesday will be cooler with readings in the mid-70s for the beaches and the upper 70s for the inland areas. Showers and storms will begin to arrive as we head into the early afternoon hours on Tuesday.