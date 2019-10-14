FIRST ALERT: Another round of much needed rain on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dry weather will continue through Tuesday afternoon before another round of rain moves through the region.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures as readings drop into the middle and upper 50s by daybreak Tuesday.
Sunny skies Tuesday morning will gradually turn overcast by the late afternoon and evening. Despite the thickening clouds, any rain will hold off until near or after sunset. Temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the middle and upper 70s.
A fast moving and energetic storm system will pass through the Carolinas Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. This system will deliver another round of showers and storms. The best chance of rain will arrive from sunset Tuesday through daybreak Wednesday. The rain will quickly taper off Wednesday morning with sunny skies returning by the afternoon. Rainfall totals will once again be beneficial with most areas picking up one half to one inch of rain.
Following the rain, much cooler weather will return for the rest of the work week as a strong cold front drops through the area. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday and Friday will only reach the upper 60s. Chilly nighttime readings are on the way as well with temperatures Friday and Saturday mornings dropping into the 40s in most areas.
