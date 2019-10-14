Duo wanted in armed robbery at Robeson County arcade

Duo wanted in armed robbery at Robeson County arcade
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of armed robbery suspects. (Source: RCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | October 14, 2019 at 5:36 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 5:37 AM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of armed robbery suspects.

At around 7:26 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the Skills Games Arcade at 12809 Highway 501 South for an armed robbery call, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from the arcade before fleeing the scene in a burgundy Acura.

If you have any information on the robbery, call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.