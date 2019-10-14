Crews working on new handicap accessible ramp on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new handicap accessible ramp is under construction in Myrtle Beach.
According to a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, the new ramp and painted crosswalk will be located in the 5500 block of North Ocean Boulevard.
“This is in the cabana section, near The Anchorage, and will make it easier for beachgoers to cross Ocean Boulevard and get down to the beach,” the post states.
Officials say the work is in response to a request for better access from area residents.
