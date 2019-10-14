Coroner identifies man who drowned in Myrtle Beach hotel pool

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office said a 56-year-old man drowned while at a Myrtle Beach hotel pool.
Coroner Robert Edge identified the victim as Michael Miles from Bluefield, Virginia.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the call Friday afternoon at 2304 North Ocean Boulevard. A Google search shows that location is the Boardwalk Beach Resort.
Miles was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he later died.
The coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
