AMBER Alert issued for two children abducted in Georgia

GEORGIA (WCSC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children who authorities say were abducted and are considered to be in extreme danger.
Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced they are looking for Scarlet Lira and Kael Lira, both 2 years old.
According to GBI authorities, the children were abducted by 22-year-old Jose Portillo and considered to be in extreme danger.
A report states they are believed to be traveling in a 2016 Kia Sorrento, GA license plate CAP7259.
Authorities say they were last seen in Powder Springs, Ga. possibly headed to California.
If you have any information you are urged to call Powder Springs Police Department at (770) 943-1616 or call 911.
