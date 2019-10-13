Gamecocks show mettle, toughness in marquee win vs. Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just moments after South Carolina’s historic win against No. 3 Georgia, Will Muschamp has one question for his players.
“How ‘bout them Gamecocks?” he yelled in the locker room at Sanford Stadium much to the delight of the team.
Just hours later, The Gamecocks were welcomed home from their business trip to Athens by fans still basking in the 20-17 victory over No. 3 Georgia.
“Really proud of our guys,” Muschamp said following the game. “You show a lot of mettle, a lot of toughness. You talk in terms of the character of the program, the culture of the program, the leadership of the program, and the character of the young men in that locker room, we’ve been through a lot this year. We’ve been very inconsistent to this point and the bottom line is we did what we had to do to win the ball game.”
The win is the first against Georgia since 2014 and just the second victory for Will Muschamp as a head coach against his alma mater. Also, the win snaps an 11-game slide for Muschamp against nationally-ranked opponents. Even in accomplishing all of that, Muschamp had little interest in accepting credit for the signature win.
“I could care less about Will Muschamp,” he said. “I’m really happy for our players. I’m happy for our staff that works it a** off. I’m happy for our fan base so they can enjoy the week and that’s really what it’s all about, but it’s never about me.”
Fans have definitely expressed their pleasure with the huge win by the Gamecocks and they’re looking forward to next week’s home game against Florida.
The season has had its fair share of highs and lows for South Carolina, but being able to see a victory like the one the Gamecocks were able to put together Saturday has been absolutely rewarding for Muschamp and his players.
“Sometimes, the results don’t always equal where you are,” Muschamp explained. “I always try to tell the players, it’s not about the distance. It’s about the direction where you’re headed and I always felt like we were headed in the right path. So, I felt like we had the right people in the building to be successful. And it’s been frustrating. It really has. It hurts this staff that works extremely hard and these young men (that work) extremely hard and I hate it for our fan base.
"But today was a good win for us. We’ve got to build off this. How are we going to handle this? That’s a question I’m going to have for our team moving forward. We need to handle this the right way and handle our preparation helped us win this ball game and how we practice and how we go about our business. That’s how you win games. That’s how you prepare and that’s what we’ve got to continue to do.”
South Carolina now sets its sights on taking down Florida at home on Oct. 19.
