Gamecocks show mettle, toughness in marquee win vs. Georgia

“Sometimes, the results don’t always equal where you are,” Muschamp explained. “I always try to tell the players, it’s not about the distance. It’s about the direction where you’re headed and I always felt like we were headed in the right path. So, I felt like we had the right people in the building to be successful. And it’s been frustrating. It really has. It hurts this staff that works extremely hard and these young men (that work) extremely hard and I hate it for our fan base.