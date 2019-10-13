Forestry officials warn of extreme fire danger from extended drought for parts of SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Recent periodic rain has not been enough to make a significant change to South Carolina’s extended drought across much of the state, which means there is an extreme risk of fire.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission and officials with the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests have been trying to spread the word about those dangers.
“The Forests may still look green and lush. However, the fuel moisture in the green vegetation is very low, and it dries out quickly,” Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests Fire Management Officer Paul Varnedoe said. “The concern is with the dry conditions on federal, state, and private lands are in, and the leaves are getting ready to fall, creating additional fuels on the ground, causing an increase for potential wildfires.”
There is good news, however, for the Lowcountry when it comes to the drought. Drought Monitor’s website shows most of the Tri-County is not affected, though there are portions of Dorchester and Berkeley Counties showing “abnormally dry” conditions.
The northwestern portion of Colleton County, however, is displayed as being under a severe drought.
Six areas of the state are shown under “extreme drought.” Counties under that classification include Lexington, Richland, Calhoun, Orangeburg and Allendale, among others.
In drought conditions, forestry officials say fires most often begin in the leaf-litter from an abandoned campfire or someone burning debris near their home.
Many do not realize the severity of the drought and the fire risk it causes, officials say.
Fire officials planned to have a presence at the South Carolina State Fair and this week’s upcoming Clemson Game, Forestry Commission Forest Supervisor Rick Lint said.
"We want people to understand what they can do to ensure the safety of their loved ones, as well as, their property during these unusually dry conditions,” he said.
Nearly 56 million residents are now living in drought conditions in parts of 16 Southern states, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report. That drought is classified as extreme in areas in South Carolina, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and Florida.
