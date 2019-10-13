FIRST ALERT: Watching two cold fronts this week

As you are waking up this morning, temperatures are warmer than some of the previous mornings with a little bit more cloud cover around the area. An approaching cold front is actually just off to the northwest and will keep the increasing cloud cover going throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Grand Strand. You can expect to see the mid 80s for the inland locations. We will remain dry up until the afternoon hours today.