FIRST ALERT: Watching two cold fronts this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are watching two cold fronts as we head throughout the next few days, bringing both rain chances and cooler temperatures to our forecast.
As you are waking up this morning, temperatures are warmer than some of the previous mornings with a little bit more cloud cover around the area. An approaching cold front is actually just off to the northwest and will keep the increasing cloud cover going throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Grand Strand. You can expect to see the mid 80s for the inland locations. We will remain dry up until the afternoon hours today.
Later today, cloud cover will become more common. The Pee Dee will see rain chances increase later this evening in the form of a few showers and storms. Once again, this will not be until 7-8 p.m. as the frontal system works to the southeast throughout the day. Eventually, shower activity will move into the Grand Strand later this evening and into the overnight hours.
Rain chances for the evening hours are at 20% for the beaches and 30% for the Pee Dee. We will increase those chances to 40% overnight and into Monday morning. Those showers and storm chances will even continue through the morning hours on Monday, before some clearing arrives.
Highs on Monday will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with clearing skies by the afternoon and evening hours. While we will dry out, the dry conditions will not last for long. A secondary system will begin to work across the Carolinas later on Tuesday and into Wednesday, bringing rain chances at 60% late Tuesday and throughout the day on Wednesday. This will bring some much-needed rain to the area.
When both systems are said and done, most locations will pick up 1″ of rainfall with a few locations looking even higher. The rain will clear late on Wednesday before fall-like temperatures return for Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach upper 60s to lower 70s to end the work week with overnight lows to reach upper 40s to lower 50s.
