Victim suffers 'serious injures’ after wrecking into tree off Highway 9 in Longs Sunday
One driver was sent to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday after a wreck near Longs. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | October 13, 2019 at 1:18 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 1:21 PM

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - One driver was sent to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday after a wreck near Longs.

The information comes via a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. Officials say a driver had to be extricated from a car around 10:01 Sunday after hitting a tree off Highway 9 in Longs.

The highway has reopened and officials say the driver is currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the wreck.

WMBF News will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

