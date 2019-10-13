Victim suffers 'serious injures’ after wrecking into tree off Highway 9 in Longs Sunday

At 10:01 a.m., #HCFR crews were dispatched by @HorryCounty911 to join @SCDPS_PIO at the area of 729 E. Hwy. 9 in Longs.



Extrication was needed at a vehicle vs. tree accident.



One patient was transported to the hospital w/ serious injuries.



Hwy. 9 is fully open for traffic. pic.twitter.com/AD6n6ZROpI