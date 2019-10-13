Darlington County deputies investigating nightclub shooting

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Deputies in Darlington County are currently investigating a shooting at a nightclub Saturday night.
According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports indicate an estranged husband located his wife inside the Carolina Nightlife Bar and Grill on Harry Byrd Highway and fired a handgun which struck her.
The victim has been taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect was also also transported to a separate area hospital. The extent of the injuries of the victim and suspect are unknown.
So far, no other injuries have been reported.
