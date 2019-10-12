One killed in single-vehicle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Horry County late Friday night.
According to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck happened on Bakers Chapel Road near Louisville Road at around 11:51 p.m.
A 2002 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Bakers Chapel Road when the driver ran right side of the roadway, over-corrected, and again ran off the side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a ditch, overturning and ejecting the driver.
Officials say the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The victim has not yet been identified.
