New tiny home development could be coming to Garden City area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new development of tiny homes could be coming to the Garden City area of Horry County.
Horry County Council will vote on the second reading of an ordinance to rezone land that would allow for the development to take place.
Documents from Horry County Council’s agenda packet show the development would allow for 221 tiny homes. The homes would sit adjacent to the Tupelo Bay Golf Club off Highway 17 Business.
Some people who live and work nearby said the development would not be good for the area.
Will Brotherton, general manager of Tupelo Bay Golf Club, said the increase in people would be good for business, but he believes the needs of the county as a whole are more important.
“More people means more profits,” Brotherton said. “That is absolutely going to be the truth, but at the same time, I still believe we have to look at Horry County first.”
Brotherton believes the negatives could outweigh the positives.
“I really think we need to look at what’s been happening as a direct result of the amount of development that’s been going on,” Brotherton said. “The increased flooding in the residential areas that we already have. The inability of our firefighters and our policemen to be able to respond to accidents or emergencies in a timely fashion.”
Traffic, as is the case with many other potential new developments, is also a concern.
“It’s just going to be a mess,” said George Cox, who lives about five minutes away from the proposed development. “Too much traffic. Too many people. Until they get things a little more straightened out. That’s my main concern.”
Cox also said the cutting down of trees is concerning to him as it would leave many animals without homes.
Public hearing for the rezoning ordinance will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Horry County Council chambers in Conway. Anyone for or against the development will be allowed to tell council their concerns about the project.
The rezoning will need to pass three readings in order to go into effect. It’s already passed one reading. Second reading is Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.