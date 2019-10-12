Lawsuit: Man diagnosed with Hepatitis A after eating food from N. Charleston Zaxby’s

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has filed a lawsuit against Zaxby’s saying he got Heptatitis A after eating food from their restaurant by Tanger Outlets in North Charleston this past summer.
The lawsuit states that on May 22 of this year, the man went through the restaurant’s drive through window on 4845 Tanger Outlet Blvd. and purchased a chicken sandwich, french fries, and an unsweetened tea.
The man said after he ate the food and drank the tea, he became sick.
He then sought medical treatment and said he was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.
This past June officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control had advised the public that anyone who ate at that location between May 20 and May 23 could have been exposed to the virus.
That advisory came after a restaurant employee tested positive for the illness.
