Former Lake View HS standout, NFL star returns home for charity event and jersey retirement

The Lake View native would be selected in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts (36th overall). During his rookie season, the Maniac, as he likes to be called, led the NFL in tackles with 163. He would also earn All-Pro honors and be named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year helping the Colts make the AFC Divisional playoffs.This season, Leonard has one sack and 18 tackles in two games for the Colts (3-2), who are tied for the AFC South division lead.