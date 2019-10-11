TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction closes lanes, causes congestion on Highway 17 Bypass

BRIARCLIFFE ACRES, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is warning drivers about back-ups on Highway 17 Bypass due to construction.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is doing construction work in the Briarcliffe area and has forced crews to close some northbound and southbound lanes.
The construction is expected to go on until 6 a.m. Friday.
Drivers are being told to use Highway 22 and Highway 31 to get around the construction and congestion.
