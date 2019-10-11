Third arrest made in connection to Florence murder

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Several law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a third person wanted in connection to a murder in Florence.
The Florence Police Department, along with the State Law Enforcement Division, U.S. Marshal Service, Bishopville Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps in Bishopville.
He is charged with murder in the shooting death of Tydrecus Williams back in September on Lucas Street.
Officers received information that Johnson-Epps was in Marion and worked together to take him into custody.
Quinterris Carmichael and Tyrin Jones have also been arrested in the case. Carmichael faces murder charges while Jones is charged with misprison of a felony after investigators said she concealed crucial information from officers during the investigation.
Johnson-Epps has been booked into the Florence County Detention Center.
