Suspect Search: One claims she’s a single mother, stole for her children

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One victim said he trusted a suspect to use his vehicle to run an errand, but she never returned. A second suspect said she’s a single mother and stole for her children.
Horry County police are trying to find Amanda Nicole Wilson.
Officers responded in September to Home Place Circle in Myrtle Beach for a theft complaint. The victim said Wilson currently lives at that location and has used the victim’s vehicle in the past.
The victim said he allowed Wilson to drive the vehicle to pay his phone bill, but he said Wilson never returned. The victim said Wilson did contact him claiming she the vehicle was broken down but would not give her location so that the victim could get the vehicle.
The victim also said Wilson keeps contacting him from a private number.
When the victim told Wilson he was contacting law enforcement she hung up on him. The victim said the value of the vehicle is around $26,000.
Amanda Wilson is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at more than $10,000. She’s 34 years old and has a last known address of Highway 544 in Myrtle Beach.
Horry County police are also looking for Kiyera Yvonne Black.
Earlier last month authorities responded to the Walmart on Kings Road in Myrtle Beach in reference to a follow up on a case and an additional shoplifting case involving the same suspect.
The suspect was employed at the Subway restaurant inside the Walmart during the two thefts.
A store employee said he saw Black shoplifting through surveillance. She’s accused of taking jeans and beer and hiding them in her bag. The employee said Black then went to the register and paid for only baby wipes.
In a separate incident, a Subway employee said they saw Black walk to the infant section of Walmart, select baby lotion and two Halloween costumes and conceal them inside her purse. The employee said Black did purchase a box of diapers, then left the store.
Black told police she was a single mother and concealed the merchandise for her children.
She’s also accused of providing a fake name instead of her real one in order to avoid prosecution.
Black is charged with two counts of shoplifting and giving false information to law enforcement.
She’s 24 years old with a last known address of Maggie B. Lane in North Myrtle Beach.
