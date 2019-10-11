Surfside Beach Pharmacy closing its doors; owner focuses on new ventures

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A staple in the Surfside Beach community has closed its doors.
The owner of the Surfside Beach Pharmacy, Daniel Bundrick, announced the closure on his Facebook page on Thursday.
“I would like to thank all my customers from Surfside Beach Pharmacy (formerly Care Pharmacy) for all the support over the last 3+ years. It was a joy and privilege to finally be a store owner in the South Strand region,” Bundrick said.
Bundrick said he will continue to do part-time pharmacy work at the CVS on Highway 17 in Surfside Beach, but said he is concentrating on new ventures, including being a hemp farmer.
“I want to thank CVS in advance for taking of our customers. I will be there as a consultant and Kristin, our pharmacy technician, will be working there full time,” Bundrick wrote on his Facebook page.
He assures customers that he will continue to sell CBD, elderberry and other natural solutions from the existing building in Surfside Beach and will also still operate the Lazy Surfer Creamery.
