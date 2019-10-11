Science with Sean: Foam Fountain

How to make foam grow with just a few household ingredients. (Source: WMBF Wx)
By Sean Bailey | October 11, 2019 at 6:04 AM EDT - Updated October 11 at 6:04 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ve made volcanoes and played with propulsion, today we are taking chemical reactions to the new heights! If your child is a fan of Harry Potter, this is a perfect way to make an Exploding Polyjuice Potion. Since we will be using Hydrogen peroxide, adult supervision is advised.

Ingredients:

A clean water bottle.

20-Volume hydrogen peroxide liquid. For a stronger reaction, look for 6% Solution on the label. You can use 3% solution found at most pharmacies, but the reaction won’t be as strong.

One packet of dry yeast

3+ Tablespoons warm water

Liquid dish washing soap

Food coloring

Small cup

Funnel

Safety goggles

Step 1: Use a funnel to carefully pour 1/2 cup (118 ml) of the hydrogen peroxide liquid into the bottle

Step 2: Add about 10 drops of your favorite food coloring into the bottle.

Step 3: Add about 1 tablespoon (15ml) of liquid dish soap into the bottle and swish the bottle around a bit to mix it.

Step 4: In a separate small cup, combine the warm water and the yeast together and mix for about 30 seconds. It should be about the consistency of melted ice cream – add a bit more warm water if needed.

Step 5: Use the funnel to pour the yeast-water mixture into the bottle and watch the foaminess begin!

