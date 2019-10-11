Science with Sean: Foam Fountain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ve made volcanoes and played with propulsion, today we are taking chemical reactions to the new heights! If your child is a fan of Harry Potter, this is a perfect way to make an Exploding Polyjuice Potion. Since we will be using Hydrogen peroxide, adult supervision is advised.
Ingredients:
A clean water bottle.
20-Volume hydrogen peroxide liquid. For a stronger reaction, look for 6% Solution on the label. You can use 3% solution found at most pharmacies, but the reaction won’t be as strong.
One packet of dry yeast
3+ Tablespoons warm water
Liquid dish washing soap
Food coloring
Small cup
Funnel
Safety goggles
Step 1: Use a funnel to carefully pour 1/2 cup (118 ml) of the hydrogen peroxide liquid into the bottle
Step 2: Add about 10 drops of your favorite food coloring into the bottle.
Step 3: Add about 1 tablespoon (15ml) of liquid dish soap into the bottle and swish the bottle around a bit to mix it.
Step 4: In a separate small cup, combine the warm water and the yeast together and mix for about 30 seconds. It should be about the consistency of melted ice cream – add a bit more warm water if needed.
Step 5: Use the funnel to pour the yeast-water mixture into the bottle and watch the foaminess begin!
