Myrtle Beach police investigating report of suspicious package in hair salon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a report of a suspicious package inside a hair salon.
Officers were called Friday afternoon to the 700 block of Main Street.
Horry County Fire Rescue has been called to help with the incident.
Police have road closures in the area for safety reasons and are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.
WMBF News has a crew on the scene to gather more information.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.