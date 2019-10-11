Police arrest one in attempted armed robbery, shooting of pizza delivery driver in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a pizza delivery driver over the summer in Hartsville.
Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair confirmed that Tyquan Edwards was arrested Thursday. Online records from the Darlington County Detention Center state he was charged with attempted murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.
According to jail records, bond was denied for Edwards.
The pizza delivery driver was shot back in July during an attempted armed robbery. Blair previously said the incident happened at the Palmetto apartment complex on Washington Street in Hartsville.
According to a police report, the victim was shot in the leg.
