Pedestrian hit, killed in crash along Florence County road, troopers say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Trooper are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Florence County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 7:40 p.m. Thursday on Walker Swinton Road.
Lance Corporal Matt Southern said a Dodge Dart was traveling northbound on Walker Swinton Road and the pedestrian was walking in the northbound lanes when the person was hit by the vehicle. Southern said the pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing.
The pedestrian was taken to MUSC Florence where the person later died.
The person’s name has not been released.
