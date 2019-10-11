N. Charleston man sentenced to 35 years for killing his 2 nephews

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday morning for the murder of two of his nephews in 2017.
Raashid White was given two 35-year sentences for the deaths of 8-year-old Avery Martin and 2-year-old Aiyden Martin which will run concurrently.
He was also given five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime which will run concurrently with the 35-year sentence. On a second-degree assault and battery charge, he was given three years suspended to five years probation to run consecutively with the other charges. He will also be required to have supervision and mental health counseling as needed.
White pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to all charges with no negotiation on the sentence.
In August 2017, North Charleston officers responded to 2245 Greenridge Rd. in reference to a caller saying there was someone in the home “having mental issues,” a report states.
Police say White attacked the caller and locked her out of the home where two children were still inside.
According to court records, when officers forced entry into the apartment, White jumped off a second-floor balcony and fled.
The officers reported finding both children inside the apartment suffering from multiple stab wounds. One was pronounced dead on scene while the other was taken to MUSC where he died.
According to the 911 call from the mother of the victims, White attempted to commit suicide three times and it was documented.
A North Charleston Police report states Raashid White pushed his sister out of the apartment, locking himself and his nephews inside.
In 911 calls, the mother of the children stated it all started as a “minor disagreement” over a microwave.
A murder charge carries anywhere from 30 years to life in prison.
