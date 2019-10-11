Myrtle Beach WR named Primetime Performer for three-touchdown game

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There was some tough competition in WMBF Extra Point’s Primtine Performer competition for Week 7.
However, after all the votes were tallied up, Myrtle Beach wideout J.J. Jones earned the title of the week’s best player.
Jones was a one-man wrecking crew in the Seahawks’ dismantling of Hartsville. The junior finished the day with seven catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns — including two impressive tackle-breaking scores.
Jones was also nominated in Week 3 of the season but fell just short of Lamar running back Jaquiell James.
Coming in second this week was Dillon RB Nemo Squire, who found the end zone four times in a dominant win over Marion. Lake View running back J’Correus Ford brought home the bronze medal for Week 7.
Myrtle Beach looks to continue its undefeated season Friday night at home against Darlington.
Primetime Performers are announced every Sunday on WMBF News at 6 p.m. with a subsequent announcement on Twitter (@wmbfnews). Voting is open through Thursday at 5 p.m., with the winner announced every Friday at 4:30 p.m.
