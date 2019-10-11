Man arrested on multiple drug charges after pursuit, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man was arrested on multiple drug charges after deputies say they witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction Thursday in Robeson County.
Jeffery Randall Brooks Jr., 39, of Pembroke, is facing the following charges:
- Trafficking opium or heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving without license
- Careless and reckless driving
- Failure to stop at a stop light
- Displaying fictitious license plates
According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction at around noon in the Fullers BBQ parking lot in Pembroke.
Deputies say they pursued a 2013 Hyundai Genesis, and the vehicle eventually came to a stop in the NAPA Auto Parts parking lot on 3rd Street.
Marijuana, suboxone strips and fentanyl patches were seized following a search of the vehicle, the release states.
As part of the investigation, a search was then conducted at a home on Cypress Lane. Deputies say they seized 2,271 prescription pills that were a mixture of Oxycodone, Xanax, Oxymorphone and Methadone from the residence. Fentanyl patches and Suboxone strips were also seized, as well as $18,301 and a 2005 Maserati, the release states.
Brooks was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.
Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.