Man arrested in connection to Racepath area shooting in Conway that injured one

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting last month in the Racepath area that injured one.
According to information from the city of Conway, Eric Lamont Deery Jr., was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by certain persons.
Deery went before a judge Friday afternoon and was denied bond, a press release stated.
The shooting happened Sept. 26 in the area of Beaty Street and Racepath Avenue. One victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
