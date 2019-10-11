HCFR: 2 taken to hospital after vehicle overturns in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Little River.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:41 p.m. to the wreck on East Highway 9 and Highway 17.
Pictures from the scene show the vehicle ended up on its side.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said the people in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.
Traffic is expected to be backed up in the area while crews clear the scene and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
