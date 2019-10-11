Florence County deputies seize over 6 pounds of meth, heroin in drug raid

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies seized meth, heroin and a large quantity of cash following a raid at a home in Johnsonville on Thursday.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at 2453 Hanna Lake Road and seized about 5.6 pounds of crystal meth, 1 pound of heroin and $13,000.
The raid is part of the ongoing investigation of Samuel Ramu, who was arrested on Oct. 4.
According to deputies, Ramu faces several felony drug charges from incidents occurring around March 2017, April 2019 and October 2019.
Ramu remains behind bars at Florence County Detention Center after a judge denied bond.
“We are working closely with our partners at Johnsonville PD, the FBI and the DEA in furtherance of this investigation,” said Glen Kirby, chief deputy with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
