Conway man to use $250K lottery winnings to pay off home

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One Conway man now has enough money to pay off his house, thanks to a winning lottery ticket.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man stopped and bought a ticket at the Food Lion at 1903 S.C. 544.
The $10 10s to Win ticket was worth $250,000.
According to the release, the man called his wife from the car and asked her to guess how much he won.
Her reply? The ticket was worth $1,000.
“No, but that’s how much I’m going to give you,” he joked.
On the serious side, he plans to use his winnings to say goodbye to mortgage payments.
The Food Lion location received a $2,500 commission.
