City of Myrtle Beach looking to expand police annex at The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Changes could soon be coming to the Myrtle Beach police annex at The Market Common.
According to permit reports from the city of Myrtle Beach, the city is looking to add a second story to the building, located at 3340 Mustang Street.
The second story addition would bring about 4,880 square feet of additional space. The first floor of the building is currently 6,524 square feet, including the courtyard.
A final review by the Community Appearance Board is set for Oct. 17.
