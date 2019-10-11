Citadel cadet charged with sexual assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Citadel cadet was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman.
William Hubbard, 21, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court records.
North Charleston Police say Hubbard sexually assaulted the woman Monday night at Tanger Outlet. Hubbard and his 18-year-old accuser are longtime friends, an incident report states.
Police say Hubbard and the woman agreed to meet at the shopping outlet.
Investigators say the woman got into Hubbard's car, and that's when he pulled his pants down, forcibly kissed her and forced her to perform oral sex.
An affidavit states Hubbard confessed to sexually assaulting the woman.
A judge set his bond at $55,000 and ordered Hubbard to stay away from his accuser. He has since bonded out.
The Citadel has confirmed that Hubbard is currently enrolled at the military college.
