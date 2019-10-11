Child hurt in drive-by shooting near Loris, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A child was injured in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night near Loris, according to officials.
Lt. Thomas DelPercio with Horry County police said the shooting happened around the 2300 block of Highway 746.
The child’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to DelPercio.
The age of the child was not immediately known, and no suspect information has been released by police.
Detectives with HCPD have taken over the case, DelPercio said.
Stay with WMBF News for updates as they became available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.