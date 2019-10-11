Beautiful weekend, much needed rain arrives soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another cold front is set to arrive soon, bringing some heavier rain back into the forecast.
We’ll stay dry this weekend with sunny skies Saturday and a few more clouds by Sunday. Temperatures begin to climb ahead of the next cold front, pushing into the lower 80s this weekend. Despite the added clouds Sunday, the rain will hold off until early next week.
The cold front arrives Monday, bringing scattered showers into the area. This cold front is expected to stall across the area, helping keep rain chances around for a few days. The most widespread and heavy rain will likely occur Tuesday, continuing into early Wednesday morning. Most of the area will see around 1″ of rain, with a few lucky spots going higher.
The rain will clear late on Wednesday with another round of cool Fall-like temperatures moving in. Morning lows dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the end of next week.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.