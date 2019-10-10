Weekend Events: Fall-like weather continues for the busy weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This weekend in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee is filled with plenty of great events. The best news? The forecast looks fall-like and nice for any plans. Our SC Weekend team has highlighted all of the events and now it’s time for a quick forecast of what you can expect.
In the Grand Strand, the Little River Shrimp Festival is this weekend! This event will feature plenty of sunshine and great food. We will see a few more clouds around for Sunday but conditions look perfect for shrimp festivities.
Also happening this weekend in the Grand Strand is the Market Common Octoberfest. This event is Friday and Saturday and will feature amazing weather. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s with mostly clear skies.
There is also an Oktoberfest in Florence on Saturday. If you’re looking for the same type of event, you’ll enjoy the same type of weather. There are no complaints for Saturday. Enjoy the brews, music and great weather this weekend.
Lastly, the Greater Pee Dee State Fair continues for one final weekend at the Florence Center. Temperatures will be cooler if you are planning to head out there on Friday. Outside of that, we will stay dry with a few more clouds around for Sunday.
There are more events for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee on SCWeekend.com. As you head to these events, be sure to check the WMBF First Alert Weather app for the current temperature and your hourly planner. It’s free on any iOS or Android device.
