UPDATE: Man found dead in ditch near Lumberton High School identified

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified a man that was found dead in a Lumberton ditch on Wednesday.
According to a news release from Lumberton police, the man has been identified as 41-year-old Wilbert Deal. Police said Deal listed himself as homeless on Oct. 4, but his family has been notified of his death.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police discover body in ditch near Lumberton High School
Police were alerted just before noon to a possible body found in a ditch drainage tile on Fayetteville Road, near an Aldi’s and Lumberton High School.
Police said they do not believe Deal had been in the ditch long and there were no obvious signs of foul play.
An autopsy will be conducted by the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to determine the cause of death.
If anyone has information about the incident, contact Det. Paula McMillan or Evan Whitley with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
