Two-vehicle crash in front of NMB Christian School leaves one car flipped over, one injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in front of the North Myrtle Beach Christian School that left one car on its roof.
According to Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, the collision happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 9500 block of Highway 90 in front of the school.
One of the cars flipped over in the crash. A person in that vehicle was taken to the hospital by private means, Casey said. He added the person’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
Another person waived transport to the hospital, according to Casey.
One lane of Highway 90 toward North Myrtle Beach is closed as of 8:45 a.m. Traffic is moving slowly, Casey said.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until the South Carolina Highway Patrol has cleared the scene.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.