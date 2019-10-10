Two arrested in connection with armed robbery in Coastal Grand Mall parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are in custody in connection with an armed robbery in the parking lot of Coastal Grand Mall that happened on Monday.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 25-year-old Emelia Elizabeth Linton and 26-year-old Matthew James Evans, both of Myrtle Beach, were taken into custody after a traffic stop around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, near South Kings Highway and South Ocean Boulevard.
Both are charged with armed robbery, according to online MBPD records. Additionally, Evans is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to a police report, officers responded to Dillard’s at around 5 p.m. Oct. 7 for an armed robbery call. MBPD officials previously said the incident happened in the parking lot and a weapon was seen.
MBPD officers were able to identify the vehicle and the persons involved from intelligence by the investigations team.
