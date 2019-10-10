Surfside Beach police reportedly seize half pound of cocaine after traffic stop; man charged

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop by Surfside Beach police Thursday morning.
Kevin Jerome Grissett, 49, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with trafficking cocaine, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and no license tag light.
Police say they seized about a ½ pound of powder cocaine.
Grissett is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. As of Thursday afternoon, no bail has been set on his charges.
