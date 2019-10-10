SCDOT: Highway 31 extension on track to be completed by November

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation gave an update Wednesday on the progress being made on the Highway 31 extension project.
The agency said that Flatiron Construction continues the work on the southern extension of Highway 31 from S.C. 544 to S.C. 707.
SCDOT officials said contract work items remain on the to-do list before the project can be considered finished. Crews have also been reworking a cracked section on the Intracoastal Waterway bridge. That work is almost complete, officials said.
Flatiron’s schedule shows the roadway will be opened to traffic in November.
The contractor working on the extension project has been fined $5,000 per day for not finishing on time. That currently amounts to $3.9 million. The SCDOT said that money is taken out of payments made to the contractor.
