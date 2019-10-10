Report: Woman awoke to find Myrtle Beach man sexually assaulting her

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man remains in jail Thursday following his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while she slept.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 39-year-old Travis Leseon Deas was booked Wednesday morning and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary. Bond has not been set.
An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states officers were called to the Waccamaw Hospital emergency room on Aug. 18 for a report of criminal sexual conduct.
The victim told police she had gone to sleep around 11 p.m. the previous evening. Her boyfriend had gone somewhere else with friends, the report stated.
According to the victim, she awoke around 4:30 a.m. to find someone performing a sexual act on her, the report stated. Thinking it was her boyfriend, she reached down to push him away and told him to stop because her young child was asleep beside her.
“When she touched his head, she immediately realized it was not her boyfriend,” the report stated.
The man stood up, walked out of her room and then left the home through the back door, according to authorities. The victim got out of bed and followed him, but could not tell where he went, the report stated.
At that point, the victim went and found her boyfriend asleep in another bedroom. She woke him up, told him what happened, and then they went to the home where he had been to try and find the suspect, but had no success, according to police.
The boyfriend then drove the victim to the hospital, where detectives arrived to assume the investigation.
