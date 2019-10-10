Report: Loris newborn tests positive for cocaine, marijuana; mother arrested

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a Loris woman after authorities said her newborn baby tested positive for drugs.
Porshellhia Waters is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
A Department of Social Services employee went to the Loris Police Department earlier this month to report that a baby tested positive for narcotics, according to the police report.
Documents show the baby was born on September 18 at Loris Hospital and that Waters and the newborn tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.
Waters turned herself into police on Wednesday. She was released from jail Thursday afternoon.
