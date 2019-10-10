Police seek thief who robbed McColl smoke shop while armed

MCCOLL, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in McColl are looking for a man who robbed a smoke shop Wednesday night while armed.
According to a post on the McColl Police Department’s Facebook page, the robbery happened shortly before midnight at the Smoke Shop on Tatum Avenue within the city limits.
A masked man came into the shop with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk, investigators said. The thief ultimately escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the post.
Surveillance video shows the masked suspect and the clerk. McColl police are asking residents to call them at (843) 523-5223 or the Marlboro County 911 if they have any possible information.
