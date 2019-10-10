Police seek thief who robbed McColl smoke shop while armed

At around 11:50 last evening 10-9-2019 an unknown African American masked Male subject dressed in black entered the Smoke Shop located on Tatum Ave in the City Limits of McColl armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk. The subject subsequently escaped with an undisclosed amount of US Currency. If you would please take a look at this video clip from the store surveillance camera and see if there is possibly anything you may recognize about the subject or if there is any other information you may have that would be helpful in solving this robbery. If you do see something you even remotely think you recognize please call the McColl Police Department at 843-523-5223 or Marlboro County 911. You will be able to remain anonymous while contacting either agency.