Police seek thief who robbed McColl smoke shop while armed

By WMBF News Staff | October 10, 2019 at 10:03 AM EDT - Updated October 10 at 10:03 AM

MCCOLL, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in McColl are looking for a man who robbed a smoke shop Wednesday night while armed.

According to a post on the McColl Police Department’s Facebook page, the robbery happened shortly before midnight at the Smoke Shop on Tatum Avenue within the city limits.

A masked man came into the shop with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk, investigators said. The thief ultimately escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the post.

Surveillance video shows the masked suspect and the clerk. McColl police are asking residents to call them at (843) 523-5223 or the Marlboro County 911 if they have any possible information.

At around 11:50 last evening 10-9-2019 an unknown African American masked Male subject dressed in black entered the Smoke Shop located on Tatum Ave in the City Limits of McColl armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk. The subject subsequently escaped with an undisclosed amount of US Currency. If you would please take a look at this video clip from the store surveillance camera and see if there is possibly anything you may recognize about the subject or if there is any other information you may have that would be helpful in solving this robbery. If you do see something you even remotely think you recognize please call the McColl Police Department at 843-523-5223 or Marlboro County 911. You will be able to remain anonymous while contacting either agency.

