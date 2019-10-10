Police name suspect in Conway shooting that injured one

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have identified a suspect following a shooting last month in Conway.
According to a news release from Conway police, Eric Lamont Deery Jr. is wanted for attempted murder, along with other weapon charges.
The shooting happened on Sept. 26 in the area of Beaty Street and Racepath Avenue. One person was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say Deery Jr. is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call Conway police at 843-248-1790 or call 911.
