Parole granted for man convicted of rape, robbery

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man convicted of rape and robbery more than two decades ago in Robeson County has been granted parole.
The N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission approved parole for George Lambert through the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP), according to a news release.
“MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender,” the release states.
Lambert, 44, was convicted of first-degree rape and robbery with a dangerous weapon on June 20, 1995 and sentenced to life in prison.
“The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994. However, the Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines,” the release states.
According to online information from the N.C. Department of Corrections, Lambert is currently being held at the Pamplico Correctional Institution.
Lambert’s release date is Oct. 4, 2022.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.