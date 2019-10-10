North Myrtle Beach to hire 12 new firefighters with FEMA grant

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach was awarded a $1.2 million FEMA grant that will go toward public safety.
The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant is to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter organizations to help increase the number of firefighters in communities. It will help departments meet industry standards, attain 24-hour staffing to provide adequate protection from fire and fire-related hazards and fulfill traditional missions of fire departments.
North Myrtle Beach will be able to hire 12 firefighters under the SAFER grant program.
"The SAFER Grant will be very helpful in continuing to advance fire operations in our popular and growing community," said Fire Chief Garry Spain.
The city will receive grant funds over the course of three years.
