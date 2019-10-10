Myrtle Beach police make arrest in April shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Myrtle Beach shooting earlier this year.
Daniel Lee Suiter, 27, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
At around 11:45 p.m. on April 8, authorities responded to the area of 16th Avenue North and Chester Street for a reported shooting, according to a police report.
Police say they later learned the shooting happened in the parking lot near the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Chester Street.
Online records show Suiter was arrested Wednesday and taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
