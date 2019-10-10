Jamie Lee Curtis highlights Wilmington non-profit in Instagram post

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Actress Jamie Lee Curtis encouraged her followers to donate to a Wilmington non-profit in an Instagram post.
The actress is in Wilmington to film the latest installment of the Halloween franchise.
In a post with a picture of the founder of Walking Tall Wilmington, Randy Evans, Curtis wrote, “Love always wins. I’ve passed this man everyday feeding his neighbors who are homeless. He runs a nonprofit called Walking Tall Wilmington #thefeastgathering and every day he brings food and friendship to strangers and friends. He then was going to feed the birds with the leftovers. Food is love. Friendship is love. Please join me and make a donation to his nonprofit. No overhead costs. No bureaucracy. Just one human being,feeding another. Perfect.”
Walking Tall helps those who are homeless and living in poverty.
Walking Tall also highlighted the special attention from Curtis on its Facebook page.
The organization’s founder joked after meeting her, “Michael Myers wouldn’t stand a chance.”
